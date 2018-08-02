

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SCANA Corp. (SCG) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $8 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $121 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.8% to $843 million from $1001 million last year.



SCANA Corp. earnings at a glance:



