The African Development Bank is currently seeking consultants to arrange debt financing for five 20 MW projects it aims to develop under Zambia's Renewable Energy Financing Framework.The Department of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at the African Development Bank is currently seeking consultants, through a request for expressions of interest, to arrange debt financing for five 20 MW IPP solar projects that the local government is hoping to build under Zambia's Renewable Energy Financing Framework and Renewable Energy Feed-in-Tariff (REFiT) policy. The scheme is being co-financed by the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...