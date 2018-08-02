

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $353.26 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $293.31 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $3.82 billion from $3.50 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $3.22 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.91 -Revenue (Q4): $3.82 Bln vs. $3.50 Bln last year.



