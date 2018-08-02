Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing solutions, today announced that Giampaolo Marino has joined the Company as EVP Hardware Solutions.

Mr. Marino brings nearly 20 years of product leadership and go-to-market experience to Thinfilm in the areas of mobile, IoT, consumer, and industrial applications. As EVP Hardware solutions, he will be responsible for overseeing the Product Management and Engineering functions for Thinfilm, as well as the Company's Quality Management program and hardware ecosystem strategic partnerships.

Mr. Marino joins Thinfilm from NXP Semiconductors, a global leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications. While at NXP he served as GM and Head of Product Line, Audio Voice Solution Products, IoT, managing a global team responsible for R&D, marketing, business development, system architecture, product definition, and customer application support. Mr. Marino also led NXP's Audio Voice solution strategy for the Mobile and IoT market segments across four strategic areas: Mobile Wearables, Automotive, Home Entertainment, and Home Control Security.

Prior to NXP, Mr. Marino held senior product-related positions with Monolithic Power Systems, Texas Instruments, Intersil, and Analog Devices. He earned an MBA in Corporate Entrepreneurship, Marketing and General Management from the Franklin W. Olin School of Business at Babson College. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from San Jose State University.

Mr. Marino is a member of Thinfilm's executive management team and reports directly to CEO, Davor Sutija.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is enabling the Internet of Everything through our NFC (near field communications) solutions. We provide consumer-focused NFC mobile marketing as well as industrial and supply chain solutions, including blockchain applications. Thinfilm provides end-to-end support throughout the entire process. This starts with the manufacturing of NFC tags through our ground-breaking, roll-to-roll printed electronics production process, integration support to get those tags on physical objects, and our CNECT cloud-based software platform which captures data and provides actionable insights into consumer behavior and business logistics.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; Hamburg; Singapore; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilmNFC.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005198/en/

Contacts:

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Bill Cummings, +1 408-503-7312

SVP Corporate Communications

bill.cummings@thinfilmNFC.com