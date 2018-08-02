Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new product marketing engagement for an API manufacturing company. A world-renowned active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing company wanted to make critical business decisions regarding their profit goals, distribution, pricing, and methods of promotion.

The part of any drug that shows its effects is known as the active pharmaceutical ingredient or API. There are some drugs that have more than one or two active ingredients, such as the drugs used for combination therapies. The pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow steadily but due to its lucrative nature, companies have to deal with the threat of new entrants. Consequently, pharma companies have started moving their manufacturing facilities to overseas countries for cost management. This has resulted in a change in the regulations, with strict inspections and guidelines coming into the picture.

According to the experts at Infiniti "The pharma industry faces several challenges, ranging from financial issues to others arising due to ethical issues.

Infiniti Research helped the pharma client to attain their organizational objectives. Also, the client was able to bring about improvements in their product offerings and determine the best strategies to market their products to the right audience.

This product marketing strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the right distribution channels

Leverage sales and boost market share

This product marketing strategy solution provided predictive insights on:

Gauging demand in the target markets

Gaining more insights into making market-oriented decisions

