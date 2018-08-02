XOLARIS Group Enters Hong Kong

CONSTANCE, Germany and HONG KONG, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On July 1st2018, the XOLARIS Group, based in Constance,Germany, set up its Asian branch in Hong Kong, named XOLARIS Capital Ltd.. The management team will consist of managing directorJun Li and sales director Samuel Hui.Both are intercultural, have many years of investment experience and are well established in the Hong Kong market. Thus, the group is expanding beyond the European borders and will offer white label investment products to global acting asset manager to serve their international investors. All investment products are compliant with the highest German capital market standards.

The XOLARIS Group, headquartered in Constance, Germany, continues to expand. On July 1st 2018 XOLARIS set up its Asian branch, XOLARIS Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong. Among other things this is a response to an increasing demand of Asian investors for alternative assets in common and especially investments into real assets.

"For us, Hong Kong is the central hub for all investment structuring activities outside of Europe. We are also planning our further expansion within Europe," says Stefan Klaile, founder and managing director of the XOLARIS Group. "For us it is crucial to deliver individual investment solutions with a uniform quality "made in Germany". This means that we comply the conception of an investment solution as well as its ongoing operational processes completely voluntarily with the highest German capital market standards such as the requirements imposed by the German Capital Investment Act (KAGB)."

The local management team with managing director Jun Li and sales director Samuel Hui has many years of investment experience and are well established in Hong Kong. "For generating Alpha, International investors in Hong Kong are looking for alternative investment solutions especially in real assets," says Li. "They do appreciate the high standards in risk-revenue profiles of European and especially German investment products."

Therefore the XOLARIS Group further develops into the white label structuring platform for international asset managers also beyond the borders of Europe to enable their clients to serve their international investors. "We are delighted to be able to move with already two pilot projects in our luggage," says Stefan Klaile. Currently, there are a private equity and a real estate project in conception. The plan for the first year in Hong Kong is to structure a volume in the triple digit million range for the Asian market.

The XOLARIS Group was founded in 2010; it is the first legally independent full service provider for initiators of material asset investments in Germany and Asia. The group of companies includes two service capital management companies based in Munich and Hamburg, which cover the asset categories private equity, real estate, ships and renewable energies and who deal with all regulatory activities and the KAGB-compliant management of alternative investment funds. Branch offices in Hong Kong offer international investment structures compliant with German capital market standards. Other group divisions offer services from advice on establishment, structuring and distribution to fund accounting, the administration of alternative investment assets and other material asset investments.

As a service provider for the design, administration and management of alternative capital investments, the XOLARIS Groups as a whole sees itself as an enabler for initiators and investors.

