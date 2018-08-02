Viva Entertainment Group Inc.: VIVA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP CEO PROVIDES MARKETING PLAN UPDATE To be executed in 1 year to expand and increase Revenues

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: OTTV) ("VIVA" or "the Company"), a distributor of Over-The-Top (OTT) IPTV content to consumers in a bundled subscription format, today released a company update from the Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Falcones, in which he discussed a brand new marketing plan for full launch to increase revenues.

Mr. Falcones stated, "These past few months have been a road map for creating Viva's success in the market. Our new marketing plan is extensive and will require a collective effort from our strategic partners as well as our digital partners and media partners. The OTT market is rapidly changing the way the general population acquires and views their entertainment. Specifically, consumers are "cutting the cord" and slashing their satellite and cable bills. As such, the OTT marketplace is currently experiencing explosive growth as consumers are seeking more affordable and customizable TV programming options. As they do, they increasingly move to OTT solutions such as ours. The OTT trend is expected to reach 15 million subscribers by 2020 and 80 million by 2025. The Over The Top consumer market is anticipated to be worth $62.03 Billion USD by 2020. The reality is that cable and satellite TV companies are currently losing customers to the tune of almost one million per quarter. Our conservative goal is to win a piece of that pie by adding an estimated 500,000 subscribers in one year with our new marketing strategy."

The announced strategy will focus on select markets including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Chicago, DC, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, and Arizona while comprising multiple aspects, including:

Expanding the production of videos and commercials

Increasing customer service by hiring additional personnel

Increase digital marketing and social media marketing

Expand advertising across 16 cable TV networks

Increase digital advertising on Hispanic networks - Univision and Telemundo

Increase radio advertising on Hispanic channels - Spanish Broadcasting System, Univision Radio, and Hispanic TV radio affiliates

Increase general radio advertising

Utilize billboards on buses, trains, subways, taxis

Deploy sign up and activation teams to large events

Employ flyers, posters, and other print media

Engage in "Smart City" campaign at 7-11 stores - video screen commercial advertising

Expand content of VOD library and sport networks

Leverage Kredit Koncepts JV to add 50,000 new users

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider of an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi-platform video distribution.

The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world.

www.vivalivetv.com, http://viva.kreditkoncepts.com, www.vivalivetv.net

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.

