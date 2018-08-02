Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Chinese operating subsidiary and manager of the Cubeler commercial lending platform, Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS"), has recorded the first transactions on Cubeler from a non-affiliated lender since the creation of the Company's Asia Synergy Financial Capital ("ASFC") subsidiary.

XiAn XinRui Truck Leasing Company ("XXTL"), a financial services company specialized in providing long-term truck leasing services to small and medium-sized businesses who used the vehicles in the course of their daily business operations, used the Cubeler platform to facilitate transactions with 78 SMEs over a two-week period. The transactions were conducted as part of a pilot project initiated by ASDS to test Cubeler's versatility to accommodate a variety of lenders and lending products. XXTL has now officially joined the platform and is expected to continue to use it as a tool to find new clients, mitigate its default risk exposure and automate its lending process.

