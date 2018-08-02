

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCP, Inc. (HCP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $89.48 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $19.28 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, HCP, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219.48 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $469.55 million from $458.93 million last year.



HCP, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $219.48 Mln. vs. $226.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q2): $469.55 Mln vs. $458.93 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.79 - $1.83



