sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,16 Euro		+0,25
+1,14 %
WKN: A0M2ZX ISIN: US40414L1098 Ticker-Symbol: HC5 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HCP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HCP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,563
22,856
14:44
22,42
22,75
14:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HCP INC
HCP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HCP INC22,16+1,14 %