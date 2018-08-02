

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco (CSCO) said that it plans to acquire privately-held Duo Security, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich.



As per the terms of the agreement, Cisco will pay $2.35 billion in cash and assumed equity awards for Duo Security's outstanding shares, warrants and equity incentives on a fully-diluted basis.



Duo Security is the provider of unified access security and multi-factor authentication delivered through the cloud. Duo Security's solution verifies the identity of users and the health of their devices before granting them access to applications - helping prevent cybersecurity breaches.



The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of Cisco's fiscal year 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. Duo Security, which will continue to be led by Song, will join Cisco's Networking and Security business led by EVP and GM David Goeckeler.



