

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $596 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $3.36 billion from $3.18 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q2): $3.36 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.



