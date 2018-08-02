

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.21, compared to $0.36, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income attributable to MGM Resorts of $124 million, compared to $210 million in the prior year quarter.



For the second-quarter, operating income was $449 million at the company's domestic resorts, compared to $520 million in the prior year quarter, which benefited from $41 million related to the NV Energy exit fee modification and $36 million related to the Borgata property tax settlement. Domestic Resorts adjusted property EBITDA decreased 5% to $626 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding Park MGM, adjusted property EBITDA decreased 2% compared to the prior year quarter.



For the second-quarter, revenue was $2.86 billion compared to $2.65 billion, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Net revenues increased 3% over the prior year quarter at the company's domestic resorts to $2.2 billion. Excluding Park MGM, net revenues increased 4% compared to the prior year quarter. REVPAR increased 2.8% compared to the prior year quarter at the company's Las Vegas Strip resorts.



For Domestic Resorts, Casino revenue increased 8% compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to a 14% increase in table games win primarily driven by the company's Las Vegas Strip resorts and a 5% increase in slots win, primarily driven by an increase in slots volume at the company's other domestic resorts.



'Our second quarter came in better than we expected and we made significant progress to capitalize on future growth opportunities in sports betting and Japan,' said Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International.



For the third-quarter, the company expects net revenues at its Las Vegas Strip resorts to be lower by approximately 8% to 10%, with REVPAR down 5% to 7%. The company also expects Las Vegas Strip adjusted property EBITDA margins to be approximately 28%, or around 29% excluding Park MGM. For full year 2018, the company expects net revenues and REVPAR at its Las Vegas Strip resorts to decrease by a low single digit percentage, and an adjusted property EBITDA margin of approximately 29%, or around 30% excluding Park MGM.



The company's cash balance at June 30, 2018 was $1.3 billion, which included $448 million at MGM China and $290 million at the MGP Operating Partnership. At June 30, 2018, the company had $13.6 billion of principal amount of indebtedness outstanding.



The company's Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share totaling approximately $65 million. The dividend will be payable on September 14, 2018 to holders of record on September 10, 2018.



Shares of MGM Resorts were down 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



