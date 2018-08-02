

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $35.20 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $52.92 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $175.84 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $960.08 million from $848.90 million last year.



BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



