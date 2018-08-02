A BloombergNEF analysis states that global wind and solar PV installations haved reached a trillion watts, for the first time. While this milestone took the industry 40 years, the second trillion watts are expected to be installed in five years, in 2023, with the help of storage. The investment costs required to install one trillion watts are also expected to half.BloombergNEF reports that wind and solar energy hit a trillion watts of capacity in the second half of 2018. According to its latest research, a significant uptake in installations in Asia, led by China, enabled this milestone. Installing ...

