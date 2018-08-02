Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Mold Inhibitors Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report offers information category management to help the buyers and suppliers devise a sustainable procurement process. It also offers information on the top suppliers of mold inhibitors. This procurement report suggests that the spend growth momentum for this category will accelerate because of population growth and increased urbanization.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the food and beverage category offer information on category pricing strategies which assists the buyers in achieving significant cost-savings. These reports provide information on suppliers' performance benchmarking criteria which help buyers to assess the operational capability of the suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

"In the mold inhibitors supply market, the buyers are advised to evaluate the suppliers based on their responsiveness to the buyer's complaints such as quality and quantity of materials and packaging issues," says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the mold inhibitors market.

Population growth

Increasing urbanization

Report scope snapshot: Mold inhibitors market.

US Market Insights

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Category Ecosystem

Threat of substitutes

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

Category Definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

