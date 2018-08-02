

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) announced the company now anticipates full-year adjusted net income will grow by 45% to 50% compared with 2017, up from prior outlook of 35% to 40% growth. For the full year, the company now expects revenue to exceed $2.6 billion.



For the third quarter of 2018, the company expects adjusted net income to increase by an upper-30% to lower-40% level compared with third-quarter 2017.



For the second-quarter, on an adjusted basis, income from continuing operations, net of taxes, increased to $49.7 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, from $29.1 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, last year. Volumes in the second quarter of 2018 increased 19% to a record 72,660 block hours, with revenue growing 29% to $666.1 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX