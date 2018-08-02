

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Kellogg Co. (K) raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2018.



For the full-year, Kellogg now forecasts net sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent on a currency-neutral basis. This increase, from previous guidance of 3 percent to 4 percent, primarily reflects stronger-than-expected organic growth in the first half.



The company now projects adjusted earnings per share growth of 11 percent to 13 percent on a currency-neutral basis, up from the previous guidance of 9 percent to 11 percent growth.



