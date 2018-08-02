Blockchain Influence on Digital Currency is Transforming the Future of the Financial Infrastructure

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With current adoption of Blockchain technology to vastly improve the infrastructure of today's growing digital currency financial system, retail giants have been working on accepting the digital currencies as a form of payment which can easily elevate the prominence of Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies. When cryptocurrency first was introduced to the concept of the blockchain, there were concerns of safety issues. Now, the all types of industries and businesses have been looking towards the conceptualization of blockchain technology in the real market. Of late a major new report from the U.S. Treasury Department published July 31 has called for a more agile and conducive regulatory approach to innovations in the fintech sector which touches upon cryptocurrencies and distributed ledger technologies (DLT) such as Blockchain, noting that these are currently being "explored separately in an interagency effort led by a working group of the Financial Stability Oversight Council... Active companies today include: Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V:BLOK) (OTC:BKPPF), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC:GBTC), Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSC), Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), Hashchain Technology Inc. (TSX-V:KASH) (OTC:HSSHF).

Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV:BLOK.V) (OTCQB:BKPPF) BREAKING NEWS: Block One Capital, an investment company focused on early stage and high growth opportunities in the blockchain sector, is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio.

FINZAT - Finzat continues to make strong progress as it develops relationships among key participants in the US whole loan market. Finzat has agreed in principle to terms with the leading provider of risk management software and a residential whole loan exchange for more than 120 existing financial institution clients. In addition, this firm has operating agreements with several US Housing Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) and is in active dialogue with over 10,000 prospective participants for its whole loan exchange. A final agreement is anticipated with a formal announcement on or about the end of the 3rd quarter. Also, recent discussions with a GSE active in the ten trillion-dollar US residential mortgage market have served to highlight opportunities for a synergistic partnership whereby Finzat would bring benefits of blockchain applications to mature, well- established business lines. A formal proposal defining the terms of this relationship is being negotiated. Finally, Finzat is scheduled to open discussions before year-end with a European headquartered international financial management concern servicing hundreds of institutional clients around the globe. Among the firm's activities are those that involve the assembly and dissemination of sensitive personal data, offering business potential for Finzat and blockchain technology.

SHOPIN - At the end of April, Shopin completed the final part of its Token, Generation Event. In total, Shopin raised gross proceeds of $42,500,000. Block One participated in the private presale portion of Shopin's Token, Generation Event which concluded at the end of January. The timing and size of Block One's participation precipitated a 66% token bonus to Block One.

Shopin recently announced a partnership with QRYPTOS, a subsidiary of QUOINE, one of the largest exchanges in Asia (and one of the few licensed exchanges in Japan). Shopin has announced that it believes this is an opportunity for it to expand awareness of its innovative work and community as well as its upcoming Q4 launch. Shopin also announced the additional sale of additional tokens at $0.16.

Block One believes its investment in Shopin reflects strong value creation for its shareholders as the original USD$750,000 participation with 66% bonus tokens is now valued at close to USD $2,000,00, reflecting a return of nearly 2.5 times its original investment. Read this and more news for Block One Capital at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/blok.html



Grayscale Investments, LLC, a global leader in digital currency asset management, in July released the inaugural Grayscale Digital Asset Investment Report, a first-of-its-kind report that highlights industry trends and analyzes investment activity across the Grayscale family of products during the first half of 2018. Grayscale raised $248.4 million into its single-asset and diversified investment products, marking the strongest fundraising over any six-month period since Grayscale launched its first product, Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), in September 2013. Notably, institutional investors accounted for 56% of all new investment dollars into Grayscale products, a pronounced increase in allocations to the asset class despite a broad-based price reduction across digital currencies during 2018.



Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSC) recently announced that the Company has successfully raised $26M from various leading strategic investors. SSC is aiming to become a next generation Artificial-Intelligence (AI) & blockchain-powered, fintech service company, focusing on digital asset production and distribution. The Company facilitates and enables the transformation from traditional financial markets into the asset digitization era. Read more here



Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, and BlueVoyant, a next-generation cybersecurity company, today announced a strategic alliance to deliver a comprehensive managed security platform that specifically addresses the unique needs of financial institutions - from threat detection, response and remediation to regulatory compliance and reporting. Using resources and data that go well beyond what is available to most banks and credit unions today, Fiserv and BlueVoyant provide detection, real-time response and automated remediation of suspicious activity targeting internal systems using an integrated combination of network and endpoint monitoring, extensive threat intelligence and behavioral analytics.



Hashchain Technology Inc. (TSX-V:KASH) (OTCQB:HSSHF) has recently signed definitive agreements with Bitcomputing Management Ltd. and CryptoCommerce Technologies Ltd. to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in each of the targets, which collectively own an aggregate of 2,500 Bitcoin rigs. These rigs are expected to arrive in the current quarter. As part of the agreement, the shareholders of the targets will receive (on closing) an aggregate of 57.4 million shares of Hashchain at a deemed price of 17 cents per share. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the completion of satisfactory due diligence by Hashchain and the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.



