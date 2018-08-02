

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after the Bank of England lifted its key benchmark rate by a quarter point to highest level since 2009 to contain inflation.



The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Mark Carney, unanimously decided to lift the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, the bank said in a statement.



The MPC voted 9-0 to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



Policymakers said the dip in UK output in the first quarter had been temporary, with momentum recovering in the second quarter. The labor market had continued to tighten and unit labor cost growth had firmed.



'Given these developments, a 0.25 percentage point increase in Bank Rate was warranted at this meeting to return inflation sustainably to the target,' the bank said.



All members agreed that any future increases in Bank Rate were likely to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent.



Survey data from IHS Markit showed that the UK construction sector logged a stronger growth in July underpinned by the fastest increase in residential work for just over two-and-a-half years.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 55.8 in July from 53.1 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to 52.8.



The currency exhibited mixed performance against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it fell against the yen and the greenback, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



Having fallen to near a 2-week low of 1.3068 against the greenback at 3:00 am ET, the pound changed course following the decision and bounced off 0.4 percent to 1.3124. The pound-greenback pair was valued at 1.3126 when it closed deals on Wednesday. The pound is poised to locate resistance around the 1.34 level.



The pound added 0.4 percent to hit a 3-day high of 1.3040 against the franc, after falling to 1.2991 at 6:45 am ET. The pair had finished Wednesday's trading at 1.3020. The pound is seen finding resistance around the 1.33 level.



Survey data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed that Switzerland's consumer confidence weakened to the lowest level in more than a year in July.



The consumer sentiment index plunged to -7 in July from +2 a quarter ago. The score was expected to remain unchanged at 2. This was the lowest reading since April 2017.



The U.K. currency firmed up to 0.8855 against the euro, its highest level since July 17, which was 0.5 percent higher from a low of 0.8899 seen at 3:00 am ET. At yesterday's close, the pair was valued at 0.8883. Continuation of the pound's uptrend may see it testing resistance around the 0.87 area.



Figures from Eurostat showed that Eurozone producer prices climbed at a faster pace on energy prices in June.



Producer prices advanced 3.6 percent annually in June, faster than the 3 percent rise in May. This was also faster than the expected 3.5 percent.



The pound staged modest gains against the yen with the pair bouncing off to 146.31. This follows a 2-day decline to 145.70 seen at 6:45 am ET. Next key resistance for the pound is seen around the 148.5 level.



Data from the Bank of Japan showed that Japan's monetary base rose 7.0 percent on year in July, coming in at 497.639 trillion yen.



That follows the 7.4 percent jump in June.



Looking ahead, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 28, factory orders and durable goods orders for June are scheduled for release in the New York session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX