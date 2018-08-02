Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2018) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC: IZNN), also known as IZON Golf, a leader in GPS technology for the golf industry and the creator of one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks, is pleased to announce the addition of Adam Packard to the leadership team.

"I have known Adam for a long time and have witnessed his many endeavors building successful sales programs for a multitude of organizations both in and out of the golf industry," said Tim Ummel, CEO. "I was very pleased that I was able to hire Adam back for this opportunity and leverage his many talents to grow our network and generate advertising sales."

As a graduate of Penn State University, Adam Packard completed his Professional Golf Management certifications and obtained his PGA card. His career has included leadership roles in both golf and other consumer products with his most recent role before joining IZON Golf, being a Director of Sales with a multi billion-dollar health and wellness company. In that role, he assisted in managing over $250M of revenue and was integral in driving new customer acquisition, sales strategies and customer relations. He began his career working for the leading global indoor instruction company, GolfTEC, out of Denver, where he truly learned customer service within the golf industry.

"I am extremely excited about joining the team at IZON Golf and leading the sales efforts for the company," said Adam Packard. "My unique experience with both golf and consumer products will be a significant contributing factor to the overall success of IZON acquiring additional golf course and advertising customers."

About IZON Golf

IZON Network is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games and Tournaments, in addition to a proprietary Companion App, courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers & manage their course operations.

For more information visit www.izonnetwork.com / www.izongolf.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Mike Kordysz / mkordysz@izonnetwork.com

