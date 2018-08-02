sprite-preloader
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 2

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
MR WILLIAM VAN HEESEWIJK
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentINITIAL
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC
b)LEI213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 25p


GB0006615826
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
(i) 215.5p10,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total value of transaction
- Cumulative holdings

10,000
215.5p per share
£21,550.00
100,000 shares
e)Date of the transaction2 August 2018
f)Place of the transactionLONDON

© 2018 PR Newswire