BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH has achieved financial close on €100 million construction bridge financing for its 174 MW solar PV project in Seville.The German company closed the Construction Bridge Financing for Don Rodrigo solar PV park with NORD/LB Norddeutsche Landesbank. Located in the municipalities of Utrera and Alcala de Guadaira, near Seville, Spain, the 174 MW project is employing modules from Chinese manufacturers, Astonergy and GCL, and inverters from Huawei. In April, BayWa announced that construction work was already underway. It is expected to be grid connected by the end of the ...

