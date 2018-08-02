CloudSense Announces Impressive Board

LONDON, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CloudSense, the intelligent commerce company, today announced its board line-up.

The impressively assembled board reinforces CloudSense's global foundations and adds credence to its ambitious growth plans. Last year CloudSense received a $77M investment from Vector Capital, opened new offices around the world and delivered customer success across its industries.

The board's veritable wealth of experience will provide guidance as the company continues to rapidly stride forward. The newly appointed board members - Dr. Rainer Gawlick, Patrick Nichols and Eldon Klaassen - join CloudSense co-founders, CEO, Richard Britton, and CTO, Alex Fuller, alongside Matt Blodgett, Managing Director at Vector Capital, and Tom Smith, Vice President at Vector Capital, to complete the board.

Dr. Gawlick is an experienced and successful enterprise software go-to-market leader, currently a board member at Meltwater, Chyron Hego, Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) and Progress Software (NSDQ: PRGS). Rainer holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a B.A. in Physics from the University of California at Berkeley. Eldon Klaasen, a Tulane University graduate, is Founder, Chairman, and former CEO of Allegro Development - a pioneer and industry leader in enterprise software for the energy and utilities markets. Patrick Nichols holds over ten years of deep CPQ experience at Trilogy Software and Versata, and is currently the CEO of Corel Corporation. Patrick has a BS in computer science from Cornell.

"With CloudSense's growth surging these exceptional appointments lay strong foundations for our continued success. We're delighted to welcome Rainer, Patrick and Eldon to the board, their experience and expertise will be indispensable as we continue our aggressive expansion globally across multiple industries," commented Richard.

The board's calibre and knowledge reflects the intelligent commerce company's rising trajectory. The beginning of this year has seen CloudSense named a CPQ visionary by Gartner, join Tech City's Future Fifty for high-growth businesses and continue its rapid growth pace, while maintaining the company's core cultural focus on customer success.

For more information on CloudSense's leadership team, please visit:http://www.cloudsense.com/company