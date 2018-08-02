Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software System Market is Expected to Reach US$ 78 bn by 2025 - QY Research

LOS ANGELES, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software System market size was 2650 million US$ in 2017 and it is expected to reach 78000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 52.6% between 2018 and 2025.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719476/QY_Research_Logo.jpg )



Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software system is Software that is capable of intelligent behaviour. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating several capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Artificial Intelligence Software System (AI) is mainly used for three applications: Voice Processing, Text Processing and Image Processing. Text Processing was the most widely used area which took up about 49.74% of the global total in 2017. However, in the future, Image Processing will occupy more share.

By Regions/Countries, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software System Market report covers:North America,Europe,China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America,Middle East & Africa.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Software System in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%.

USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence Software System; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

The market concentration of Artificial Intelligence Software System industry is high, IBM, Google, Megvii Technology, Wipro and Intel are the key suppliers in the global Artificial Intelligence Software System market and other players included in the report are Baidu, Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce, Brighterion, KITT.AI, iFlyTek, Albert Technologies, Yseop, Ipsoft, nanoRep(LogMeIn), Ada Support, Astute Solutions, IDEAL.com, H2O.ai and Brainasoft.

Request Sample Report or Customized Sample and Table of Content as per your Requirements@ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/79440/global-artificial-intelligence-software-market

"IBM, Google, Megvii Technology, Wipro and Intel are the key suppliers in the global Artificial Intelligence Software System market. Top 5 took up about 59.46% of the global market in 2017."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software System Market segment by Type, Artificial Intelligence Software is primarily split into: On-Premise and Cloud-based And On-Premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 83.91% of the global market in 2016.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Software System market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software System Market segment by Application, the market can be split into: Voice Processing, Text Processing, Image Processing

Request to Buy Full Report@https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/79440/global-artificial-intelligence-software-market

More Reports on Future AI@https://www.qyresearch.com/index/list/190/service-and-software

About Us:

QY Research is the most reliable and trustworthy source of market research, established in the year 2007. We provide the best and the most syndicated research reports which focuses on custom research but not limited to management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, and data base and seminar services. We provide market research reports on Chemical and material, machinery and equipment, electronics and semiconductor, consumer goods, energy and power, healthcare etc...

QY Research Achievements:

Year of Experience: 11 Years

Consulting Projects: 500+ successfully conducted so far

Global Reports: 5000 Reports Every Years

Resellers Partners for Our Reports: 150 + Across Globe

Global Clients: 34000+

Media Contact:

Rahul Singh - Digital Marketing Director

Contact: +91-7028920828

Email:rahul@qyresearch.com

Sales Contact US:

USA Registered Office:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

City of industry, CA - 91748

USA: +1-6262-952-442

India Registered Office:

102, Siddh Icon,

Opposite Royal Enfield Showroom,

Baner Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India

Tel: +91-9766478224

Emails - enquiry@qyrsearch.com

Web - http://www.qyresearch.com

Expert News: https://www.qyresearch.com/expert/list