Lubrizol: Particle Sciences Receives Patent for Device to Deliver Medication to the Tympanic Membrane

News Release

Particle Sciences Receives Patent for Device

to Deliver Medication to the Tympanic Membrane

CLEVELAND, August 2, 2018 -The Lubrizol Corporation announces its LifeSciences and Particle Sciences businesses, have received a Notice of Allowance on a device for the delivery of medication to the ear-drum.

According to Rob Lee, president, Particle Sciences, "This latest patent is a clear-cut demonstration of our staff going beyond formulation to help our clients deliver a complete solution. It stems from work we did several years back and adds to the increasing pool of proprietary and public domain approaches Particle Sciences can offer its clients. This patent is aimed at providing targeted dosing to the tympanic membrane. We will be looking to partner with our clients on further development and utilization of this invention."

Particle Sciences, a Lubrizol LifeSciences company, is a leading drug delivery CDMO, an integrated provider of drug development services and manufacturing, and is FDA registered and DEA licensed. Particle Sciences focuses on BCS II/III/IV molecules, biologics and highly potent compounds through a variety of technologies including emulsions, gels, micro and nanoparticulates, drug-eluting devices, solid solutions, lyophilization and others.

Through a full range of formulation, analytic and manufacturing services, Particle Sciences provides pharmaceutical companies with a complete and seamless development solution that minimizes the time and risk between discovery and the clinic. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Visit www.particlesciences.com (http://www.particlesciences.com), email info@particlesciences.com (mailto:info@particlesciences.com), or contact us at (610) 861-4701 for information.

Particle Sciences is part of Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc.

About Lubrizol LifeSciences

Lubrizol LifeSciences is a preferred Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner for complex pharmaceuticals and high-end medical devices providing differentiated polymers and excipients, along with state-of-the-art design, development and manufacturing services to the healthcare industry.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Ben Patti

(216) 447-5827

Benjamin.patti@lubrizol.com (mailto:Benjamin.patti@lubrizol.com)

www.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences (http://www.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences)

www.particlesciences.com (http://www.particlesciences.com)

###





