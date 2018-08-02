SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring to Present at Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference on August 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference. The conference is being held on August 8-9, 2018 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.

SharpSpring CFO Edward Lawton is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 8 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at the conference. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SharpSpring management, please contact the company's IR team at SHSP@liolios.com.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Edward Lawton

Chief Financial Officer

617-500-0122

IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Liolios Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

949-574-3860

SHSP@liolios.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.