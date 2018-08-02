sprite-preloader
02.08.2018
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 2

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights

.

Announcement of voting rights in conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R.

At 1 August 2018 Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc's ('the Company') had 240,397,350 ordinary shares of 10p in issue, each with voting rights, plus 35,000 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

Accordingly, the above figure of 240,397,350 represents the Company's total voting rights, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
2 August 2018


