JPJ Group PLC Announces Notice of Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, will announce financial results for the three months and half year ended 30 June 2018 on 14 August 2018.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET on 14 August 2018. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers and quote 'JPJ' approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll-free 0808 109 0700 Canada toll-free 1 800 608 0547 USA toll-free 1 866 966 5335 Standard international access +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

A replay facility will be available until and including 13 September 2018 and can be accessed by dialing the number below and quoting conference ID 9762655#

Standard international access +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 USA toll-free 1 866 583 1035

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

jason.holden@jpj.com

JPJ Group plc

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

JPJ@finsbury.com

