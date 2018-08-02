Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2018) - Lower Nicola Site Services (LNSS), a limited partnership between the Lower Nicola Indian Band Development Corp. and Vancouver-based construction company, Infracon, announced today the purchase of Ogilvie Mountain Holdings.

Ogilvie Mountain Holdings is an established pipeline integrity and right-of-way management services company based in Hope, B.C. successfully servicing clients such as Kinder Morgan and Spectra/Enbridge for nearly 25 years.

"This is a real first for us. It's going to create a lot of opportunity - to build capacity, create jobs and provide training, as well as to forge strong relationships with government, industry and other stakeholders, including neighbouring First Nations groups," says Lower Nicola Indian Band Chief, Aaron Sumexheltza.

Recognized as an emerging leader in pipeline maintenance and right-of-way services, Ogilvie Mountain Holdings offers a full suite of services centered around pipeline integrity, maintenance and capital projects with a broad service territory that incorporates traditional Nlaka'pamux First Nation lands, including those of the Lower Nicola Indian Band.

As chair of the Lower Nicola Indian Band Development Corp., Chief Sumexheltza, who is a lawyer, will be taking an active leadership role in Ogilvie Mountain Holdings.

"Our mandate is to take a proactive, hands-on approach to ensure that our environment is cared for both now and for future generations. Our ownership of Ogilvie gives us an opportunity to take action, rather than just talk about it. We are keen on a leadership role in the energy sector and maintaining the integrity of the Enbridge and Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipelines for generations to come," says Chief Sumexheltza.

Chief Sumexheltza brings to the table a multi-faceted skill set. He holds degrees in both Law and Environmental Studies and sits on several environmentally focused boards.

Established in 2016 as a limited partnership between Infracon and LNIB Development Corp., Lower Nicola Site Services currently has various mining and construction projects ongoing in the Thompson/Nicola Valley. Ogilvie Mountain Holdings will be the partnership's latest and largest business collaboration and acquisition.

"This is a historic acquisition in B.C.," says Dennis Wilson, president and CEO of Infracon, adding that the LNSS partnership brings together diverse and powerful skill sets. "We believe that collaboration with First Nations, and their communities is crucial towards establishing economic, social and environmental wellness in Canada."

Wilson says that the future vision for Ogilvie Mountain Holdings includes expanding its suite of clients and scope of services to include new pipeline construction and capital projects, as well as broadening the service territory.

"We are already in negotiations with new clients and are starting to move further north into the province," says Wilson. "We look forward to growing the business and providing opportunities in the Nlaka'pamux region for current and future generations."

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Dennis Wilson

President & CEO

Infracon

dwilson@infracon.com

604.999.9142

Chief Aaron Sumexheltza

Chair

LNIB Development Corp.

aaron.sumexheltza@lnib.net

250.315.7563

ABOUT LNSS: Established in 2016 as a limited partnership between Infracon and LNIB Development Corp., LNSS takes a unique approach, which includes three key facets - training, employment and mentorship, procurement and social investment. Current and past projects include contracts with Teck Highland Valley Copper, vegetation management services for Kinder Morgan, emergency flood mitigation for the province in Lower Nicola and Merritt, along with various construction projects with B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Ogilvie Mountain Holdings is the partnership's latest of many future business collaborations.

www.lnss.ca

ABOUT INFRACON: Infracon is a progressive, fully integrated construction service provider with offices in Vancouver, Merritt, Kamloops, Dawson Creek, Calgary and Saskatoon. It is committed to establishing and maintaining meaningful, mutually beneficial relationships with First Nations groups through partnerships, joint ventures, and working agreements.

www.infracon.com

ABOUT THE LOWER NICOLA INDIAN BAND (LNIB): Part of the Nlaka'pamux Nation, the 1,250 member-strong LNIB is located in Lower Nicola, adjacent to Merritt, B.C. Its business arm - the LNIB Development Corp. has spearheaded several economic development ventures including Shulus Farms, Shulus Forest Enterprises and Lower Nicola Site Services.

www.lnib.net

ABOUT OGILVIE MOUNTAIN HOLDINGS (OMH): Base in Hope, British Columbia, OMH services clients such as Kinder Morgan and Spectra/Enbridge with a variety of services such as pipeline integrity digs, cut-outs, booster station site preparation, facility upgrades, NACE certified coatings, abrasive blasting, contaminated soil reclamations, steep slope excavations and creek crossing programs with no safety or environmental incidents. Going forward, OMH's strategic plan includes expansion through its new ownership model, while continuing to achieve the highest standards of service.

www.ogilviemountain.com