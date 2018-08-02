

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fannie Mae (FNMA) released its second quarter results on Thursday, reporting net income of $4.46 billion compared to $3.20 billion last year.



The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2 million or breakeven per share compared to income of $83 million or $0.01 per share a year ago



Net interest income was $5.38 billion up from $5.00 billion last year. Non-interest income rose to $745 million from $47 million in the previous year.



Net revenues, which consist of net interest income and fee and other income, were $5.62 billion compared to $5.36 billion in the previous year.



Fannie Mae expects to pay a $4.5 billion dividend to the Treasury by September 30, 2018. Through the second quarter of 2018, the company has paid $167.3 billion in dividends to the Treasury.



Fannie Mae expects to remain profitable on an annual basis for the foreseeable future; however, certain factors could result in significant volatility in the company's financial results from quarter to quarter or year to year.



