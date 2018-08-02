According to reports from Energy Trend, a 30% decline in PV demand from China this year will likely spell trouble for some of the country's major module manufacturers, with job losses and factory closures expected, despite China's determination to open new international markets for its PV industry.Figures published by the Taiwan-based PV analysts show prices across the PV supply chain falling further, though they will likely stabilize. Mono-cSi in particular, has seen price declines, while multi remains more stable. EnergyTrend expects around a 30% decline in Chinese PV installations for 2018, ...

