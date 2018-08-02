Chinese solar PV manufacturer, Trina Solar will deliver PERC modules to the 258 MW project, located in the southern province of Ninh Tuan. With an investment of around US$220 million, the project is set to be Vietnam's largest, when completed next June.Following on from the news that Germany-based Siemen's will supply equipment to, and commission the 258 MW solar PV power plant in Vietnam for the Trung Nam Group, Trina Solar has now said it will provide the necessary modules. In a statement today, the Chinese manufacturer said it would deliver 258 MW worth of its monocrystalline passivated emitter ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...