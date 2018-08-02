Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new risk assessment study on the oil and gas market. A leading pressure control valve manufacturer was looking to develop a unique technique to identify the potential risks in the industry and benchmark competitors' offerings through a detailed industry risk assessment study.

According to the oil and gas market experts at Infiniti "Leading manufacturers and suppliers of pressure control valves are compelled to develop enhanced solutions owing to the increase in pressure from the end-user segments."

The global oil and gas industry is on a journey of massive transformations. Players in this sector are experiencing major transformations in the regulatory landscape, technological progress, and customer demands. However, the impact of the extended oil price downturn will pose several challenges for companies in areas such as capital and workforce allocation.

Also, the rapid globalization of clients operating in the pressure control valve manufacturing segment has resulted in an increased need for well-established suppliers in order to keep pace with the growing market needs. Though engineers have been the major driving forces behind new industrial innovations, players in the oil and gas sector have started realizing the importance of other aspects within the industry that are essential to meet the growing demands of their customers. As a result, oil and gas industry players have approached Infiniti Research to help them conduct a detailed industry risk assessment to evaluate and effectively manage the risks in their industry.

The risk assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the pressure control valve manufacturer to implement an effective risk management strategy to enhance their business efficiency. The client was able to measure the relative risk in the industry and successfully manage their risks while they operate, grow, and improve businesses profits.

This risk assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify factors impeding market growth

Devise effective measures to reduce bottlenecks

This risk assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Evaluating and monitoring the market attractiveness

Implementing risk mitigation strategies in an organized manner

