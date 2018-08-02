Braunschweig (ots) - Judgement rules that Amazon must in future give manufacturers of brand-name products immediate and full information about counterfeit products traded on the online retail platform.



Young fashion store chain NEW YORKER achieved an interim victory in its legal dispute with Amazon back in September 2017. The Braunschweig District Court ruled then for the first time that the online retailer had a duty to provide brand-name manufacturers with information in all cases, also including interim legal protection. Amazon appealed to Braunschweig Higher Regional Court and has now lost once again. In its judgement, this Higher Regional Court confirmed the applicability of a regulation based on an EU directive that was established by the German Trademark Act to protect manufacturers of brand-name goods.



For some time now counterfeit and unlicensed goods have been offered for sale on Amazon without any effective control. Customers were being duped and companies were seeing their trademarks infringed. That was also the case for NEW YORKER: a retailer was selling unauthorised fakes of one of the fashion company's own-label brands on Amazon.



NEW YORKER welcomes the ruling and is pleased with this test case verdict, which not only means greater certainty for customers when buying online, but also provides all brand-name manufacturers with the ability to protect their trademarks more effectively.



