Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, August 2
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 July 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|11.94
|Sberbank
|9.98
|Novatek
|7.48
|Tatneft Pao
|5.10
|PZU
|4.40
|Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank
|3.62
|X5 Retail Group
|3.61
|Mail.ru
|3.30
|OTP Bank
|3.24
|Garanti Bank
|3.24
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 July 2018 was as follows:
|Russia
|63.00
|Poland
|18.75
|Turkey
|8.95
|Hungary
|3.24
|Romania
|4.00
|Greece
|2.82
|Other European
|2.05
|Czech rep
|1.62
|Kuwait
|1.83
|Cash & Equivalents
|-6.26