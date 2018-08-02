Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 July 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Pennon Group 5.4% SSE PLC 5.4% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.2% Huaneng Renewables 5.2% China Everbright Intl. 5.1% National Grid 5.1% Edison International 4.7% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 4.5% NRG Yield A & C Ords 4.2% DP World 3.7% Atlantica Yield 3.5% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.5% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.2% Enbridge 2.9% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.8% Enbridge Income Fund 2.8% Avangrid 2.7% EcoRodovias 2.7% Metro Pacific Investments 2.7% China Longyuan Power Group 2.5%

At close of business on 31 July 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 14.1% Multi Utilities 21.2% Ports 3.7% Renewable Energy 30.5% Telecoms infrastructure 2.6% Water & Waste 15.0% Toll roads 2.7% Gas 9.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.0% 100.0%