Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.08.2018 | 16:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, August 2

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 July 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Pennon Group5.4%
SSE PLC5.4%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund5.2%
Huaneng Renewables5.2%
China Everbright Intl.5.1%
National Grid5.1%
Edison International4.7%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)4.5%
NRG Yield A & C Ords4.2%
DP World3.7%
Atlantica Yield3.5%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.5%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.2%
Enbridge2.9%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.8%
Enbridge Income Fund2.8%
Avangrid2.7%
EcoRodovias2.7%
Metro Pacific Investments2.7%
China Longyuan Power Group2.5%

At close of business on 31 July 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity14.1%
Multi Utilities21.2%
Ports3.7%
Renewable Energy30.5%
Telecoms infrastructure2.6%
Water & Waste15.0%
Toll roads2.7%
Gas9.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.0%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America33.2%
China18.8%
Latin America10.9%
United Kingdom10.9%
Global10.7%
India2.2%
Europe (excluding UK)2.3%
Asia (excluding China)6.3%
Middle East3.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.0%
100.0%

