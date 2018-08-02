

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Missions Systems was awarded a contract for the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) Program from the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract consists of a three-year base contract with two one-year options, for a maximum potential contract ceiling of $3.9 billion.



The contract contains a robust technology-insertion process ensuring the CHS-5 hardware baseline leverages the most current commercial technology and industry investments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX