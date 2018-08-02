Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 2
Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Claire Chapman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief General Counsel
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.
The vesting of awards will be subject to the satisfaction of a number of performance conditions related to the execution of the new strategy and delivery of stated targets measured over a three-year period. Details of the targets will be set out in the Remuneration Report in the Annual report and Accounts in the normal way.
The details of the targets will be set following consultation with shareholders.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Claire Chapman - Purchase of Shares:
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
439,040 share options
£nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-08-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue