Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 2

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameClaire Chapman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief General Counsel
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.

The vesting of awards will be subject to the satisfaction of a number of performance conditions related to the execution of the new strategy and delivery of stated targets measured over a three-year period. Details of the targets will be set out in the Remuneration Report in the Annual report and Accounts in the normal way.

The details of the targets will be set following consultation with shareholders.

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Claire Chapman - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£ nil439,040
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
439,040 share options

£nil
e)Date of the transaction2018-08-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

