Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.



The vesting of awards will be subject to the satisfaction of a number of performance conditions related to the execution of the new strategy and delivery of stated targets measured over a three-year period. Details of the targets will be set out in the Remuneration Report in the Annual report and Accounts in the normal way.



The details of the targets will be set following consultation with shareholders.