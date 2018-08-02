Agility PR Solutions Named Leader in Media Monitoring Software

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / A wide range of positive reviews has catapulted Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) into a leader position in the latest Media Monitoring Software Grid® on G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solutions review website.

Already an established leader in the Media and Influencer Targeting Software Grid®, users have also rated Agility PR Solutions as the #1 easiest to use media database, compared to other media contact list solutions.

The Grid® rankings are determined by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, vendor size, and social impact) and placed into four categories: Leaders, High Performers, Contenders, and Niche. Being in the Leader quadrant means that Agility PR Solutions is rated highly by G2 Crowd users and has substantial market presence scores.

"Being recognized as a Leader in the Media Monitoring Software Grid is validation of our efforts to make it easy to capture coverage across print, online, broadcast and social media sources," said Martin Lyster, chief executive officer, Agility PR Solutions. "We're constantly innovating to deliver the best media monitoring and reporting platform for communicators."

In the last few months, Agility PR Solutions has added exciting AI-powered features like image monitoring and has been working on a new streamlined monitoring workflow that will be available later this year. This improved workflow will make it even easier to see who is talking about a brand, industry or competitors.

