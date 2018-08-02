Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2018) - Lakefield Marketing Corporation (the "Company") announces settlement of debt in exchange for shares.

The Company settled a debt owing to Mr. Robert Salna of $136,243.04 in exchange for the issuance of 6,812,092 common shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per share. All securities issued in connection with the debt settlement are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The issued and outstanding shares of the company after the issuance of shares are 36,292,092 common shares.

Prior to this transaction, Mr. Salna held directly and indirectly 10,000 common shares of the Company. He is the beneficial owner, and exercises control over a total of 6,822,152 common shares, representing approximately 18.79% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. Salna holds these shares for investment purposes only.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Dominique Monardo

416-704-7224