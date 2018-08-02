The "Global e-Invoicing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global e-Invoicing Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.91% during the period 2018-2022.

e-Invoicing or electronic invoicing is the exchange of bills and associated invoice documents between organizations and their clients through an integrated online format. This process is executed through the software or the Internet and is included in the domain of electronic data interchange transactions.

The elimination of human interference will be a key trend driving market growth. With the advances in technology through automation, the requirement for human interference has reduced. Billing is carried out using the integrated RFID technology and sensor fusion, eliminating the human interference in the billing process.

The convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems will drive the market growth. Mobile commerce simplifies banking, commercial transactions, and bill payments, through mobile applications. Features like mobile banking with the Internet and the availability of smartphones aid telecommunication organizations drive the scope of these services in rural areas, boosting the adoption of e-Invoicing solutions.

The report states that the threat of cyber-attacks and data privacy will impact the market growth. e-Invoicing puts across the confidential data of companies online either on the cloud or in the on-premise database, increasing the risk from cyber-attacks. These systems have access to sensitive data and may result in mismanagement of data, increasing the vulnerability of the organizations to cyber-security.

Companies Mentioned

Basware

Cegedim

Comrach

IBM

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Customer Landscape

08. Market Segmentation By End-User

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mhmhtb/global?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005526/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: E-Business