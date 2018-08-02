The "Global e-Invoicing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts forecast the Global e-Invoicing Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.91% during the period 2018-2022.
e-Invoicing or electronic invoicing is the exchange of bills and associated invoice documents between organizations and their clients through an integrated online format. This process is executed through the software or the Internet and is included in the domain of electronic data interchange transactions.
The elimination of human interference will be a key trend driving market growth. With the advances in technology through automation, the requirement for human interference has reduced. Billing is carried out using the integrated RFID technology and sensor fusion, eliminating the human interference in the billing process.
The convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems will drive the market growth. Mobile commerce simplifies banking, commercial transactions, and bill payments, through mobile applications. Features like mobile banking with the Internet and the availability of smartphones aid telecommunication organizations drive the scope of these services in rural areas, boosting the adoption of e-Invoicing solutions.
The report states that the threat of cyber-attacks and data privacy will impact the market growth. e-Invoicing puts across the confidential data of companies online either on the cloud or in the on-premise database, increasing the risk from cyber-attacks. These systems have access to sensitive data and may result in mismanagement of data, increasing the vulnerability of the organizations to cyber-security.
