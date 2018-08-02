The "Global Mortuary Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts forecast the Global Mortuary Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% during the period 2018-2022.
Equipment that is used for the storage, movement, identification, autopsy, or disposal of human corpses in a morgue or mortuary is called mortuary equipment. Such equipment is also used at the scene of an accident or crime to transport bodies to the mortuary.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the mortuary equipment market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of mortuary equipment.
One trend affecting this market is the rising number of body donations Body donation is important for understanding the human body and for making advances in science. Medical schools use whole preserved bodies to teach anatomy to medical students. Today, both medical schools and private donation programs have a requirement for body donation.
One driver influencing this market is increase in use of cadavers for academic and commercial research. Cadavers significantly contribute to science, and medical students often use cadavers to study the human anatomy. Cadavers are often used to verify surgical techniques before they can be applied to living patients.
The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost. Mortuary equipment is highly priced. For instance, a mortuary refrigerator costs between $3,500 and $20,000, and the cost of autopsy tables ranges from $3,000 to $25,000. The high initial cost of purchase for such equipment is a major factor hindering the growth of the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Fiocchetti
- Flexmort
- LEEC
- Mortech Manufacturing
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Product
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
