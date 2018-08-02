The "Global Synthetic Gypsum Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global synthetic gypsum market to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% during the period 2018-2022.

Synthetic gypsum is a sulfate material that is produced as a by-product of various production processes. It is mostly produced as a by-product during the scrubbing process at coal-fired power plants. The different types of synthetic gypsum include FGD gypsum, phosphogypsum, and others.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global synthetic gypsum market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is increasing adoption of alternatives. At present, most drywalls are made of synthetic gypsum. In North America, synthetic gypsum forms a significant portion of gypsum used in drywall manufacturing. Drywalls made of synthetic gypsum also have some disadvantages, particularly impacting human health.

One driver in the market is regulations in coal-fired power plants. Coal-fired power plants are directly linked to the production of synthetic gypsum and the regulations involved in reducing pollution caused by these plants will drive the market for synthetic gypsum during the forecast period.

The report states that one challenge in the market is availability of inexpensive natural gas. Natural gas is expected to become one of the most important sources of electricity generation, thereby lowering the share of coal-fired power plants. In certain economies, natural gas has already become the primary source of power.

Companies Mentioned

Knauf Gips

LafargeHolcim

National Gypsum

PABCO Gypsum

USG

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Product

08. Market Segmentation By Application

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers And Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

