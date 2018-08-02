Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: Availability of shareholders' meeting documents 02-Aug-2018 / 16:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Combined shareholders' meeting on JUne 14, 2018 Availability of shareholders' meeting documents La Plaine Saint Denis, May 24, 2018 - SRP Groupe's shareholders are invited to attend the combined general meeting which will be held on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. CET at Studio?BAT 137 College Châteauform'?10 avenue des Arrimeurs?93210 La Plaine Saint Denis - Paris. The corresponding notice of meeting (avis de réunion) was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) dated May 7, 2018 (n°55). The corresponding convening notice (avis de convocation), including the agenda and the draft resolutions that the Board of Directors plans to submit to a vote of shareholders, will be published on May 28, 2018 in the BALO n°64 and will be published on May 26, 2018 in the "Journal special des sociétés". A correction notice to the notice of meeting published in the BALO dated May 7, 2018, (no.55) integrating the revised address of the place where will be held the combined general meeting will be published on May 28, 2018 in the BALO n°64. This convening notice and this correction notice can be consulted online on the Company's website at www.showroomprivegroup.com (under Investor Relations - Shareholders' Area). Every registered shareholder will automatically receive the proxy or distance voting forms, attached to the convening notice. Holders of bearer shares must ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. The documents relating to this General Meeting referred to in article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available, as of today, on the Company's website at www.showroomprivegroup.com (under Investor Relations - Shareholders' Area). The preparatory documents for the General Meeting referred to in article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders at the registered office at 1 rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex France, according to legal and regulatory requirements. Each registered shareholder may obtain these documents by mail if requested to the Company at least five days prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e. until June 9, 2018. For holders of bearer shares, such right is subject to the delivery of a registration certificate for the bearer share accounts held by their financial intermediary. ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 2,000 brand partners on its mobile apps or online in France and eight other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth. Showroomprivé is listed on the Euronext Paris (code: SRP), and reported gross turnover of over 900 million euros in 2017, corresponding to net sales of 655 million euros, up 21% versus the previous year. The company employs more than 1,150 people. For more information: http://www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] CONTACTS Showroomprivé Damien Fornier de Violet, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Adeline Pastor, Head of Press Relations + 33 1 76 21 19 46 adeline.pastor@showroomprive.net Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Availability of shareholders' meeting documents Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LDDQWQJUFY [2] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM End of Announcement EQS News Service 710563 02-Aug-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=268a2ca42fcd9b9279ba2559c23bccad&application_id=710563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=78e9428d65d551f023077cd82031653d&application_id=710563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

