Seeker Tec International Inc.: Seeker Tec Provides Corporate Update

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Seeker Tec International Inc. (a Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK: SNTL) management is pleased to provide the following corporate update to its shareholders and potential investors.

Mark Osgood, president of Seeker Tec, announced earlier today that the company has submitted the necessary filings to begin the process of moving Seeker Tec to the status of "Pink Current" with OTC Markets.

"First, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all of the Seeker Tec shareholders and private investors for their patience over the past few years," Osgood said. "The amount of time and resources it has taken me to get to this point has been immense. However, I can confidently say we are ready to move forward and have found a suitor that is a perfect fit and will meet our immediate and long-term needs."

Moving forward includes not only being current with the OTC but also with the State of Nevada, where Seeker Tec is incorporated.

"Seeker Tec's corporate attorney is already working to complete the attorney letter that, when submitted, will be the final step to bring the company current with OTC and we are filing the necessary documentation with the State of Nevada as well," Osgood added. "We will eventually become fully reporting and please understand that everything that is happening right now is simply a pre-cursor to some major announcements that the company will be releasing in the near future."

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. These statements reflect the company's current expectations and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company doesn't undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other company statements will not be realized. Furthermore, readers are cautioned that these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, the acceptance of our products, lack of revenue growth, failure to realize profitability, inability to raise capital and market conditions that negatively affect the market price of our common stock. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Gregg Boehmer

Phone: 240.593.7616

Email: laynemichaelpr@gmail.com

SOURCE: Seeker Tec International Inc.