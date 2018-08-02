

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - US agents have arrested three high-ranking Ukrainian members of a sophisticated international cybercrime group for hacking more than 100 US companies and stealing millions of credit and debit card numbers.



The hackers were arrested in January and June, but the Department of Justice announced the details only on Wednesday.



Fedir Hladyr, 33, was arrested in Germany's Dresden in January, and is currently detained in Seattle pending trial. Dmytro Fedorov, 44, was arrested in Polish city of Bielsko-Biala, where he remains detained pending his extradition to the United States. Andrii Kolpakov, 30, was arrested in late June in Lepe, Spain.



Hladyr served as FIN7's systems administrator. His trial is scheduled for October 22.



Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski, U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes and FBI Special Agent Jay S. Tabb Jr. said each of the conspirators is charged with 26 felony counts alleging conspiracy, wire fraud, computer hacking, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft. The charges were filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle.



Members of the notorious international Cybercrime Group 'Fin7', they have been engaged in a highly sophisticated malware campaign targeting more than 100 U.S. companies, predominantly in the restaurant, gaming, and hospitality industries, since 2015.



According to the federal indictments, FIN7 hacked into thousands of computer systems and stole millions of customer credit and debit card numbers, which the group used or sold for profit.



In the United States alone, FIN7 breached the computer networks of companies in 47 states and the District of Columbia, stealing more than 15 million customer card records from over 6,500 individual point-of-sale terminals at more than 3,600 separate business locations. The hackers also carried out attacks abroad, including in the United Kingdom, Australia, and France. Companies that have disclosed to been targeted include chains such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chili's, Arby's, Red Robin and Jason's Deli. In Western Washington, FIN7 targeted other local businesses.



Special Agent Tabb said the FBI will continue to work with its law enforcement partners worldwide to pursue the members of FIN7, and hold them accountable for stealing from American businesses and individuals.



FIN7 used a front company, Combi Security, purportedly headquartered in Russia and Israel, to provide a guise of legitimacy and to recruit hackers to join the criminal enterprise.



The investigation was conducted by the Seattle Cyber Task Force of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington, with the help of other US Government agencies, computer security firms, financial institutions, FBI offices in US and abroad, as well as a number of international agencies.



