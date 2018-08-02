Marijuana LegalizationThe numbers are coming in, and they're looking good: hundreds of jobs are being created in specific provinces in Canada as marijuana legalization approaches for the country. Why is this important for marijuana stocks?Because if there's one thing politicians tend to universally love regardless of political leanings, it's job creation. Numbers like the ones coming out of Canada are likely to prompt more action on marijuana legalization, which will trickle down into marijuana stock gains.Right now, we only have the figures on a few select provinces, but the initial marijuana job boom is likely going to create thousands of jobs across the country in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...