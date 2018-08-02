Internet Brands' WebMD Acquires Benelux's MediQuality

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company and the leader in health information services for consumers and physicians, today announced that it has acquired MediQuality, the leading digital and online provider of information for health care professionals in Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg).

Based close to Brussels, MediQuality reaches more than 50,000 physicians and other health care professionals each month, providing medical news and information, and comprehensive coverage of major medical congresses and conferences. In addition, an authenticated and trusted online community generates physician engagement and real-time, peer-to-peer discussions of clinical trends and issues.

"MediQuality's commitment to providing Benelux physicians with quality information and meaningful engagement complements our capabilities," said Jeremy Schneider, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Global Strategy at WebMD. "The acquisition enables us to expand our connection with Benelux physicians on Medscape, our platform for physicians, and leverage our combined strengths to increase our reach and value to our customers."

With 3.6 million active users globally, Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for physicians worldwide.

"MediQuality looks forward to being a part of the WebMD health network," said Pierre De Nayer, Mediquality's managing director. "With our shared commitment to health care professionals, and Medscape's substantial digital resources, we can build on our passion for delivering quality content and meaningful engagement that supports physicians in clinical practice. We look forward to all we can do together. No doubt this will mean growth for both companies."

MediQuality will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of WebMD. Terms of the transaction were not made public.

About MediQuality

MediQuality is the leading online physician community and digital media for health care professionals in Benelux. Created in 2000, MediQuality was among the few pioneers and is among the most experienced and most successful digital resources for health care professionals in Europe. With its recent acquisition of Belgium-based Mevipro, it further strengthened its clear #1 market position while extending its services range to online continuous medical education (eCME).

About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites.

WebMD, Medscape, CME Circle, Medpulse, eMedicine, MedicineNet, theheart.org, and RxList are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

