

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Both houses of the US Congress have passed with overwhelming majority a $717 billion bipartisan Defense Spending Bill with provisions to block national security threats posed by investments from China and other countries.



The Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act was passed in the Senate by a vote of 87-10 Wednesday. The House had already approved it by a 359-54 vote last week.



This is the swiftest passage of an American defense budget in 20 years, Pentagon officials said.



The measure is headed to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed into law.



The Bill has a provision to ensure that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, is better equipped to guard against the risk to national security posed by certain types of foreign investment, mainly from China.



It helps bar China from participating in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world's largest international maritime warfare drill, and prevent its companies from accessing certain telecom equipment for defense and security establishments.



'No country has been more aggressive than China in going after American technology in sectors like aviation, robotics, new energy vehicles, and others where the U.S. has established ourselves as a global leader,' said Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who helped to draft the Bill.



He worked out the bipartisan measure with the support of Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID), along with Representatives Hensarling, Waters, Royce, and Engel.



The approved bill increases the US military's authorized active-duty end strength by 15,600, and raises service member pay by 2.6 percent - the highest in nine years.



It also provides waiver relief to key U.S. partners and allies from certain Russian-related sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act.



The Bill also strengthens cyber defenses, prioritizes U.S. Cyber Command readiness and affirms the cyber authorities of the Secretary of Defense, the Pentagon said in a statement.



