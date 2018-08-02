The world-renowned 3D knitting machinery enterprise announces its first-ever free symposium and evening reception in honor of its 145th anniversary.

STOLL, Germany's leading 3D knitting machinery company, is thrilled to announce its first Stoll Symposium at its New York City facility on September 27th, 2018.

With the kick-off of the company's 145th anniversary, the Stoll Symposium is a means to give back to the key industry players that utilize STOLL's machinery and services as well as to educate designers and brands alike on the various knitting solutions and techniques available through working with STOLL.

The Stoll Symposium is a one-time only, free seminar that commences at 9:30am EDT and concludes after its evening reception at 8:30pm EDT. The event includes seven key sessions that will walk attendees through a technical leap in time from knitting applications to techniques to machinery throughout the years. The sessions will provide an in-depth comprehension of Stoll ADF CMS techniques, STOLL-artwork, STOLL-autocreate, STOLL-knit and wear, yarn experience and usage, and Technical Textiles at Stoll. There will be an additional session dedicated to Stoll's partnerships and customers. These companies will be discussing the current trends of the market in relation to knitting, their businesses, and technical textiles as a whole.

An evening reception will take place from 6:00pm EDT until 8:30pm EDT. STOLL's CEO, Andreas Schellhammer, and Head of Fashion Technology, Joerg Hartmann, will be toasting this reception and will present STOLL's impact on product creation and fashion throughout the years.

Andreas Schellhammer, Chief Executive Officer of STOLL, states, "We are constantly evolving as a global manufacturer, and the best way to stay afloat in this competitive industry is to learn from your customers. STOLL has worked with some of the most innovative brands worldwide, and Stoll Symposium is our way of giving back to the knitting industry." Schellhammer adds, "145 years is a colossal achievement, and that is all thanks to our loyal customer base."

Joerg Hartmann, Head of Fashion Technology of STOLL says, "We are proud to kick-off our 145th anniversary at our New York City office and celebrate with the entire industry! It is essential that the market understands the full potential of STOLL's design, machinery, software, and service solutions." Hartmann adds, "This seminar is not just to honor the many accomplishments of STOLL, but also to educate and inspire. With the launch of both STOLL-artwork and the Digital Textile Factory this past April, STOLL is truly embarking upon a new industry standard on a global scale."

STOLL welcomes designers, engineers, and all industry players to RSVP for the Stoll Symposium at info@stollamerica.com.Please note, limited seats available RSVP by August 31, 2018.

About STOLL

H. Stoll AG Co. KG is an internationally operating manufacturer of flat knitting machines based in Reutlingen, Germany. The world-renowned enterprise was founded in 1873 and has about 1,000 employees worldwide. Stoll exports to more than 70 countries all over the world and offers integrated services through affiliated companies, sales and marketing centers and numerous agencies. The Stoll product portfolio comprises 3D knitting machines and patterning software which are used for the production of fabrics for fashion as well as for technical applications. With innovative technical developments and a modern production environment Stoll enables a broad spectrum of knitting trends. For more information about Stoll, please visit: Stoll.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005124/en/

Contacts:

STOLL Media:

Stoll America Knitting Machinery, Inc.

Jaime Bartholomai, +1-212-398-3869 (151)

Internal Sales Marketing Manager

jbartholomai@stollamerica.com